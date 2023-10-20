HamberMenu
Cleaning drive at Thirunageswaram railway station

October 20, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thepperumanallur Village Panchayat and the Kumbakonam Host Lions Club has joined hands with the Southern Railway to collaborate on the mass cleaning exercise carried out at the Thirunageswaram railway station near Kumbakonam, on Thursday.

Last month, the Southern Railway had sought the assistance of the members of the District Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) and roped in voluntary organisations, educational institutions and others to undertake cleaning operations in small railway stations.

Subsequently, DRUCC members, including A. Giri of Kumbakonam, who is the secretary of the Thanjavur District Railway Users Association, and T. Saravanan of Papanasam, secretary of the Papanasam Train Passengers Association, coordinated with NGOs, volunteers and private educational institutions from the respective localities to maintain cleanliness at the railway stations.

Their efforts paid off when the mass cleaning exercises at Papanasam, Swamimalai, Ammapettai and Kudikadu railway stations garnered results, following which a similar cleaning exercise was carried out at the Thirunageswaram railway station on Thursday.

