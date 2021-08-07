Clean Street Food Hub to be set up in Tiruchi soon

TIRUCHI

07 August 2021 18:23 IST

It will serve as a model for street vendors on right practices

The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration plans to promote a Clean Street Food Hub in association with Tiruchi Corporation. To be set up soon, it will serve as a model for all street vendors, R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, said here on Saturday.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme on hygiene organised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for over 200 street food vendors here, Mr. Babu said that providing clean and hygienic food also involved maintaining the quality of ingredients and resisting the addition of food colouring agents and other such products to enhance the look and taste. He also urged the vendors not to keep cooked food in the open as it would attract dust and insects, leading to contamination.

Advertising

Advertising

He provided suggestions on treating food waste, washing the utensils in clean water regularly, and avoiding reusing cooking oil. “We will have a collection point to receive overused cooking oil. This will be processed at special units and used as biofuel,” he said.

The programme sought to address the street vendors’ various concerns and provide them with possible solutions as they aim to serve safe and hygienic food.

Participants were given aprons, masks, gloves and sanitisers and urged to maintain COVID-19 protocol as they go about conducting their businesses.