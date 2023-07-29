Classical Tamil literature scores in unusual musical collaboration

July 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Residents of Tiruchi were treated to a musical evening with a classical twist on Saturday as they listened to 10 keerthanas (songs) penned by Tamil writer Perumal Murugan based on Sangam-era literature, and rendered by Carnatic vocalist and author T.M. Krishna, as a celebration of the State’s multicultural heritage.

Organised by the literary body ‘Kalam’, the programme was well-received by an audience of both literature and music aficionados in the city.

In his address, Mr. Krishna said the creative collaboration between him and Mr. Murugan showed that “Ragam [melody] is not exclusive to Carnatic music. Keerthanas are a gift for musicians to explore through their craft. Every song has its own grammar that singers must adhere to. As Mr. Murugan and I have discussed often, the beauty of the keerthana is determined by the musicality of the words used. I hope more artistes will render these songs and give them greater exposure.”

Explaining the ethos behind the show, Mr. Murugan said, “This is perhaps the first concert devoted to Sangam poetry set to Carnatic music, and we are happy to premiere it in Tiruchi. Though Sangam writing was shunned by some of the stalwarts earlier, it is a rich source of Tamil country’s early literary output. Expressing it through music will make it more popular.”

The concert began with a masterful rendition of Katral Nandre, a song from Purananuru extolling the benefits of education. Therai Cheluthi, sourced from Mullai Thinai, Kurunthugai and Purananuru, also made an impact on listeners.

Mr. Krishna was accompanied by Akkarai Subbalakshmi on the violin.

