Classical festival lined up for Tiruchi

December 12, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘December season’ of classical music and dance, a hallmark of the Tamil month of Margazhi in Chennai, will be coming to Tiruchi soon, featuring prominent local and visiting artistes in a cultural extravaganza.

Billed as ‘Margazhi Manghala Utsavam’, the event is being organised at Manghalam Weddings and Conventions hall in Tiruvanaikovil from December 22 to December 25.

A performance by the Trichur Brothers vocalist duo Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan will be among the highlights of the Utsavam schedule. Others due to perform are nadaswaram artistes S. Kasim and S. Babu, vocalist R. Kashyap Mahesh, and Sai Vignesh of ‘Varaha Roopam’ fame.

Group and solo dance recitals will also be part of the programme. Admission is free to the public.

