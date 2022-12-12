  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Classical festival lined up for Tiruchi

December 12, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘December season’ of classical music and dance, a hallmark of the Tamil month of Margazhi in Chennai, will be coming to Tiruchi soon, featuring prominent local and visiting artistes in a cultural extravaganza.

Billed as ‘Margazhi Manghala Utsavam’, the event is being organised at Manghalam Weddings and Conventions hall in Tiruvanaikovil from December 22 to December 25.

A performance by the Trichur Brothers vocalist duo Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan will be among the highlights of the Utsavam schedule. Others due to perform are nadaswaram artistes S. Kasim and S. Babu, vocalist R. Kashyap Mahesh, and Sai Vignesh of ‘Varaha Roopam’ fame.

Group and solo dance recitals will also be part of the programme. Admission is free to the public.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.