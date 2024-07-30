Class XII student attacks school mate, teacher with knife

A Class XII student of an aided school in Srirangam allegedly attacked another student and a teacher with a knife in a classroom, causing injuries to both, on Monday.

Police said the incident is a sequel to a dispute between the two students over a message posted on a social media platform by one of them against the other. Police said the assailant had gone home in the afternoon, but returned later wearing a mask and attacked the other student with the knife, causing injury to his hand.

When the teacher, Sivakumar, intervened, he too was attacked and sustained injury on his head.

The police are searching for the student attacked them.

