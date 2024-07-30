ADVERTISEMENT

Class XII student attacks school mate, teacher with knife

Published - July 30, 2024 05:22 am IST - TIRUCHI

When the teacher, Sivakumar, intervened, he too was attacked and sustained injury on his head.

The Hindu Bureau

A Class XII student of an aided school in Srirangam allegedly attacked another student and a teacher with a knife in a classroom, causing injuries to both, on Monday.   

Police said the incident is a sequel to a dispute between the two students over a message posted on a social media platform by one of them against the other. Police said the assailant had gone home in the afternoon, but returned later wearing a mask and attacked the other student with the knife, causing injury to his hand.

The police are searching for the student attacked them.

