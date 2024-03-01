Class XII State board examinations begin with ‘easy’ language paper

March 01, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Class XII (Plus Two) State Board examinations began on Friday with students appearing for language papers. Students said that the Tamil language paper was easy.

As many as 13,603 boys and 16,400 girls (30,003 students) enrolled to appear for the examinations in 130 centres. About 1,600 hall supervisors and 250 flying squads were deployed to monitor the process. To assist students with special requirements, 185 scribes were employed.

The facilities, including drinking water, restrooms, electricity, and transport, were made available at all examination centres, according to a statement from the District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

Most students, who appeared for the Tamil language paper, said the questions were mostly from the syllabus and were on the expected lines. “The paper was easy as expected and we had a lot of time to prepare for the exam. It was a bit lengthy but I have done well,” said A. Judy, a student from St. Joseph’s Anglo-Indian Girls Higher Secondary School.

Students of other languages such as French and Hindi also found their paper to be easy and were able to complete the examinations within the allotted time.

About 2% to 3% of students failed to turn up for the examination on Friday in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

While 98.15% of 26,205 students enrolled for the examination in Thanjavur district turned up, 97.93% of 12,493 enrolled students appeared for the examination in Tiruvarur district, according to official sources.

A total of 18,158 students (8,349 boys and 9,809 girls) enrolled for the exam in Pudukottai district. About 17,720 candidates (8,092 boys and 9,628 girls) attended the examination with 438 candidates absent. In addition, 112 out of 122 private candidates appeared for the language paper.

About 181 flying squads were deployed to monitor the process. District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya inspected the examination centre at the Government Higher Secondary School at Thirukokarnam and Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Santhaipettai.

In Perambalur district, out of 7,094 students enrolled, 7,002 candidates (3,501 boys and 3,501 girls) attended the examination in 35 examination centres with 92 candidates absent. In addition, 55 out of 57 private candidates appeared for the examination.

In Nagapattinam, 6,844 candidates (3,019 boys and 3,825 girls) appeared for Class 12 examination in 33 centres. In addition, 54 private candidates appeared for the exam in two centres. District Collector Johny Tom Varghese inspected the examination centre at Natarajan Dhamayanthi Higher Secondary School.

A total of 9,733 students (4,341 boys and 5,392 girls) took the exam in Mayiladuthurai district at 39 examination centres. A total of 984 hall supervisors and 60 flying squads were deployed to monitor the process. Scribes were employed to assist 72 students with special requirements in the district.

Collector M. Thangavel said that out of 9,546 students who appeared for the exam, 9,392 had written the Tamil language paper, 132 Arabic and 22 French papers in Karur district. He said that 43 examination centres had been set up for students from 104 schools.

Meanwhile, in the Ariyalur district, about 8,219 candidates (3,935 boys and 4,284 girls) attended the examination at 45 examination centres with 151 candidates remaining absent. In addition, 79 private candidates appeared for the exam in two centres.