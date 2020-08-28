Tiruchirapalli

Class XI admission to govt. schools starts on Sept. 1

KARAIKAL

Heads of government higher secondary schools in Karaikal district have been instructed to display merit list of students admitted to class XI by 3 p.m. on September 1.

The extended date for submission of application came to a close on Friday.

Students of government schools applying for class XI will be interviewed for admission from September 2 to 4. No eligible school students will be denied admission, according to a press release.

The admission process in government aided schools will commence on September 7, and culminate on September 10. The priority will be accorded for aided school students and applicants from private schools will be interviewed on the last day.

The balance seats will be allotted for students passing supplementary exam or non-resident students.

The date of commencement of XI classes will be intimated later, the release said.

School heads have also been instructed to scrupulously enforce social distancing, wearing of masks, and sanitising of hands as specified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, for containing COVID-19 pandemic.

