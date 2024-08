A Class IX boy drowned at New Kattalai High Level Canal near Aravangalpatti in Ramji Nagar on Saturday in Tiruchi.

The boy, identified as K. Prithish, 15, had gone for a swim in the canal, when the current became strong for him and he drowned. His body was recovered and sent to Srirangam Government Hospital in Tiruchi for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the police are investigating.