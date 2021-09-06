Class 10 student tests positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai

PUDUKOTTAI:

The girl is undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital and her condition is stable

A class 10 student of Adi Dravidar Welfare School at Mullankurichi village in Karambakudi block in Pudukottai district has tested positive for COVID-19.

The girl is undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital and her condition is stable, a senior Health Department official here said.

Samples have been lifted from the girl's elder sister studying class XII in the same school and her parents as they were in close contact.

The official added that samples were being lifted from the students of the same class in which the girl who got infected was studying besides from the teachers.

Disinfectants were sprayed in the classroom which was locked as a safety measure. However, the school continues to function.