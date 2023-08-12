HamberMenu
Clash over erecting banners

August 12, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tension broke out at Thalakudi near Samayapuram in Tiruchi district on Saturday evening when two groups of people from an intermediate caste clashed over erecting banners.

Police sources said the two groups belonging to the same caste Hindu community clashed over previous enmity. They reportedly had a rivalry during a Kabbadi competition held a few weeks ago.

On Saturday afternoon, the warring factions attacked each other using sharp weapons at Thalakudi near Samayapuram. The trigger for the clash was said to be a dispute between them over erecting banners.

A member of one of the gangs hurled a crude country bomb during the clash. They also reportedly vandalised a couple of cars and a private school bus. Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar inspected the spot.

The Samayapuram police secured three persons for investigation. Police sources said after an inquiry, a case would be registered against them. After the incident, police have tightened security around the area.

