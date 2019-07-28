Clash leads to arrest of 28 engineering students in Tiruchi

Twenty eight students of a private engineering college here were arrested after a clash broke out between them on the institution’s premises at Pirattiyur here on Saturday afternoon. Five students were injured in the incident.

Police sources said some third year students had been allegedly teasing girls of the institution for sometime and were cautioned by the fourth year students to desist from such acts.

A wordy quarrel ensued between the students leading to a scuffle on Saturday afternoon. The situation thereafter took a turn for the worse when a clash broke out between them on the cricket ground. The warring students clashed with beer bottles and wooden logs with the fight extending out of the institution campus as well.

Acting on information, a police team rushed to the institution to bring things under control. Five students suffered head injuries in the clash. The police picked up a group of students and conducted detailed inquiries with them thereafter.

Based on that, the E. Pudur Police have arrested in all 28 students of which 11 were fourth year students and the remaining 17 being third year students. The arrests were made based on separate complaints lodged by the two groups. Those arrested were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate in the early hours on Sunday.

The E. Pudur police has registered a case under IPC section, including 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation).