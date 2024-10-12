ADVERTISEMENT

Clash between two schoolchildren leads to tension at Poonthottam near Nannilam

Published - October 12, 2024 06:08 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Peralam police are investigating the reason for the clash between two schoolchildren on October 10 at Poonthottam near Nannilam in Tiruvarur district, which resulted in the arrest of 11 persons.

According to the police, two boys studying in the government school at Poonthottam reportedly entered into a brawl during school hours on October 10. In the afternoon, one student was attacked by another student accompanied by his friends and relatives at the market area in Poonthottam.

Subsequently, the student sought the help of his friends and relatives to avenge the assault. This resulted in a clash between two groups in the market area. Later, both groups lodged complaints against each other with the Peralam police, leading to the arrest of 11 persons. The police said one injured student has been admitted in the government hospital.

