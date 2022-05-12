Clash at bus stand

Two State-owned Corporation buses were damaged in a clash that broke out between a group of transgender and bus crew members at the bus stand here on Wednesday night.

Heated exchange broke out when a transgender boarded a bus and sought “money” from those seated in it. The crew members of the bus were said to have supported the passengers and asked the transgender to get down from the bus. It culminated into a clash. Blows were exchanged between them. The windshields of two buses were broken in the clash.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.