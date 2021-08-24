Clamour for extension of insurance cover to kuruvai paddy gets stronger

THANJAVUR

24 August 2021 18:24 IST

Delta farmers have urged the State government to extend insurance cover to kuruvai paddy cultivated on a larger area this season expecting the required support from the government.

Opening of Stanley Reservoir for irrigation on scheduled date and execution of desilting and rejuvenation of irrigation network resulted in cultivation of kuruvai paddy on a larger acreage surpassing the target set by Agriculture Department.

The announcement and implementation of a kuruvai package imbibed confidence in farmers who felt that they could see through the season positively in spite of hiccups in realisation of water for irrigation in tail-end areas and in other pockets of the delta region.

However, the moderate to heavy rain recorded in recent days had caused worries among farmers of realising a good harvest and compliance with moisture content regulation at direct purchase centres.

At this juncture, the government’s decision to exclude kuruvai crop from the crop insurance scheme had compounded the problem, said V. Jeevakumar, a progressive farmer from Budalur, who claimed that premium had already been deducted from the loan taken by some farmers.

However, the allegation was refuted by bank officials in Thanjavur district.

Stating that the compensation or relief amount assured by the State government — if the excluded crop was affected due to natural calamities — from Disaster Relief Fund would be insufficient, Mr. Jeevakumar said and urged the State government to extend the insurance cover for kuruvai paddy also.

Expressing a similar view, Sundara Vimalanathan, secretary, Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, and G. Srinivasan of Ganapathi Agraharam, a progressive farmer, said that while the scale of finance for paddy cultivation had been fixed at ₹34,500 per acre as maximum, pegging the compensation for loss suffered due to natural calamities at ₹20,000 per hectare would not be of much help to them.

Hence, the State government should throw open the crop insurance cover to the standing kuruvai crop also, they added.