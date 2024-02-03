CJ inaugurates new courts in Pudukottai

February 03, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjay V. Gangapurwala on Saturday inaugurated the District Munsif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Courts at Manamelkudi, Avudaiyarkoil, and Viralimalai and opened the revamped District Mediation and Conciliation Centre in Pudukottai. He laid the foundation stone for the conservation, renovation, and restoration of heritage court buildings in the district.

The Chief Justice said that the establishment of the three courts in the taluks signified the efforts of the government to provide access to justice to all. He urged members of the Bar to take up pro bono cases to help people access justice. He appealed to the young advocates in the Bar to be the torch-bearers of the legacy of the legal history of 140 years of the district.

Minister for Law and Prisons S. Regupathy and Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan participated in the inaugural ceremony held at Pudukottai Combined Court Complex.

Justice R. Mahadevan, Judge, Madras High Court and Chairman, Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre; Justice R. Suresh Kumar, Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan and Justice R. Vijayakumar, Judges, Madras High Court, K. Poorana Jeya Anand, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pudukottai, C. Sasikumar, Chief Judicial Magistrate; I.S. Mercy Ramya, District Collector, Vandita Pandey, Superintendent of Police, and office-bearers of Bar associations were present.