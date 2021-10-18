Civilian defence employees assail alteration of service conditions by DPSUs

Tiruchi

18 October 2021 22:35 IST

Civilian defence employees in ordnance factories have raised apprehensions that their service conditions have been affected after formation of seven defence public sector undertakings in the place of Ordnance Factory Board.

The Department of Defence Production had given repeated assurances that the service conditions of the employees will be protected, but the DPSUs have brought about unilateral change in weekly working hours, C. Srikumar, General Secretary of All India Defence Employees Federation said. “Overtime wages/ overtime allowance is an inseparable part of the wages of ordnance factory employees,” he said, and also questioned the ‘arbitrary’ withdrawal of piece work profit ceiling limit by TCL and Yantra India Ltd.

The employees were also affected by restrictions on availing the utility of medical facilities and patient care services, difficulties caused in General Provident Fund withdrawals, appointments on compassionate ground, and impediments caused to inter-factory/ inter-directorate transfers, Mr. Srikumar said.

On Tuesday, the AIDEF, Bhartiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh, and Confederation of Defence Recognised Associations made a written representation to The Secretary - Defence Production, complaining about ‘unilateral decisions’ taken by the corporations, despite the matter being sub-judice before High Courts.

“The Federations cannot be mute spectators when the service conditions of the employees are altered without any authority and in violation of commitments of government in the matter. All this can have far-reaching consequences in the industrial relations in the factories, affecting production and productivity. Necessary instructions may be given to all concerned to desist from such activities,” the representation said.