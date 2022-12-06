Civil work, for maintenance of Vande Bharat coaches, gets underway at Tiruchi Coaching Depot

December 06, 2022 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Civil work connected with the maintenance of the semi-high speed Vande Bharat express train has commenced at the Broad Gauge Coaching Depot in Tiruchi. One of the pit lines inside the huge coaching depot, located close to the Tiruchi railway junction, has been identified to accommodate the Vande Bharat express coaches when they come for maintenance in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruchi coaching depot, which currently carries out maintenance of conventional ICF coaches and new generation LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, has three pit lines, of which one is to be upgraded to handle ‘Vande Bharat’ coaches.

The civil work has been taken up primarily to make space for the provision of overhead electrical arrangements at the pit line where the Vande Bharat coaches are to be accommodated. Railway officials said the civil work commenced a few days ago to enable the laying of electrical masts along the pit line, the length of which is around 600 metres. The work of laying electrical masts along the pit line is expected to be completed next month, the officials said.

The Railway Board, New Delhi had identified Tiruchi as one of the cities in the Southern Railway zone for the maintenance of coaches of the semi-high speed chair car ‘Vande Bharat’ Express.

The official said a core group of technical personnel of the Tiruchi Railway Division would be engaged for the maintenance of the air-conditioned Vande Bharat coaches at the coaching depot. Funds to the tune of a little over ₹2 crore have already been sanctioned for creation of necessary infrastructure exclusively for the maintenance of the Vande Bharat coaches at Tiruchi. Some equipment would be procured for the maintenance of these coaches.

Southern Railway got its first Vande Bharat express last month, which is currently being operated in the Chennai Central - Bengaluru- Mysuru-Chennai Central section. The Vande Bharat express has an aerodynamic body and is equipped with several advanced technological and safety features.