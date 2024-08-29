ADVERTISEMENT

‘Civil services a window of opportunity for serving the nation’

Published - August 29, 2024 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Since civil servants could affect policy-level decisions directly on the ground, they should accept the responsibility that comes with this power, says L. Jaison Praveen Kumar, Deputy Director, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Tiruchi Regional Unit

The Hindu Bureau

L. Jaison Praveen Kumar, Deputy Director in Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, speaking at The Hindu UPSC Aspirants Club programme held at Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology, Thollurpatti, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Joining the civil services can help talented individuals to participate directly in the growth and development of the country, L. Jaison Praveen Kumar, Deputy Director, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Tiruchi Regional Unit, said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar was interacting with students of Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) in Thollurpatti as part of an orientation meeting organised by The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club in collaboration with Shankar IAS Academy on Thursday.

In his address, the civil servant, who served as assistant commissioner of GST and Central Excise in Noida from 2017-2019 and Deputy Commissioner of Customs in Madurai and Ramanathapuram from 2019-2022, said that passing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams could unlock one’s potential in many ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the private sector, a person can reach the top position only after decades of work, but if a candidate cracks the civil services exams in the first few attempts, he or she can be exposed to leadership roles early in their career,” said Mr. Kumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said since civil servants could affect policy-level decisions directly on the ground, they should accept the responsibility that comes with this power.

UPSC aspirants need to be consistent in their preparation for the examinations, said Mr. Kumar. A good mentor could help guide one in the right direction. He advised students to have newspapers and NCERT textbooks on their reading lists and develop effective communication skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

C. Prabhakar, branch manager, Shankar IAS Academy, gave an overview of UPSC, TNPSC, and SSC examinations.

Over 500 students attended the programme.

PSK. R. Periaswamy, chairman, Kongunadu Educational Institutions, and KECT college principal R. Ashokan, spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US