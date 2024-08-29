‘Civil services a window of opportunity for serving the nation’

Joining the civil services can help talented individuals to participate directly in the growth and development of the country, L. Jaison Praveen Kumar, Deputy Director, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Tiruchi Regional Unit, said on Thursday.

Mr. Kumar was interacting with students of Kongunadu College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) in Thollurpatti as part of an orientation meeting organised by The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club in collaboration with Shankar IAS Academy on Thursday.

In his address, the civil servant, who served as assistant commissioner of GST and Central Excise in Noida from 2017-2019 and Deputy Commissioner of Customs in Madurai and Ramanathapuram from 2019-2022, said that passing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams could unlock one’s potential in many ways.

“In the private sector, a person can reach the top position only after decades of work, but if a candidate cracks the civil services exams in the first few attempts, he or she can be exposed to leadership roles early in their career,” said Mr. Kumar.

He said since civil servants could affect policy-level decisions directly on the ground, they should accept the responsibility that comes with this power.

UPSC aspirants need to be consistent in their preparation for the examinations, said Mr. Kumar. A good mentor could help guide one in the right direction. He advised students to have newspapers and NCERT textbooks on their reading lists and develop effective communication skills.

C. Prabhakar, branch manager, Shankar IAS Academy, gave an overview of UPSC, TNPSC, and SSC examinations.

Over 500 students attended the programme.

PSK. R. Periaswamy, chairman, Kongunadu Educational Institutions, and KECT college principal R. Ashokan, spoke.