Civic staff suspended

03 February 2022 23:02 IST

An office assistant, Perumal, employed in Thanjavur Corporation was suspended from service following allegation that he indulged in religious conversion while on duty.

Enquiry showed that officials of the civic body placed Mr. Perumal under suspension after a video clip was widely shared on social media in which he was seen telling women sanitary workers to repose faith on “Yesu”. He claimed such faith would fetch them ₹3 lakh (as interest-free loan).

Following this, officials initiated a departmental inquiry against him and placed him under suspension, sources said.