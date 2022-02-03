Tiruchirapalli

Civic staff suspended

An office assistant, Perumal, employed in Thanjavur Corporation was suspended from service following allegation that he indulged in religious conversion while on duty.

Enquiry showed that officials of the civic body placed Mr. Perumal under suspension after a video clip was widely shared on social media in which he was seen telling women sanitary workers to repose faith on “Yesu”. He claimed such faith would fetch them ₹3 lakh (as interest-free loan).

Following this, officials initiated a departmental inquiry against him and placed him under suspension, sources said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2022 11:02:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/civic-staff-suspended/article38372602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY