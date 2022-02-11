‘Civic polls will usher in a change in State politics’

The forthcoming urban local body elections will usher in a change in State politics, according to senior BJP leader and former Union Minister, Pon.Radhakrishnan.

Talking to the media here on Friday after campaigning in favour of BJP nominees to the Thanjavur Corporation wards, the former Union Minister said that the public response reflects that the efforts and dedicated work put in by the party cadres have reaped the desired results.

It gives rise to the hope that the party would become a force to reckon with in Tamil Nadu politics, he added.

Pointing out that various people-centric schemes were conceived and implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he regretted that one such scheme the ‘Smart City’ project being implemented in Thanjavur town had not been executed properly. If the BJP nominees get elected to the Corporation Council they would definitely ensure that the objectives of the Smart City programme were achieved in toto and the benefits of the scheme reach the public.

Meanwhile, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader, Premalatha Vijayakanth, said that the DMK government was politicising the NEET issue.

Addressing the media at Kumbakonam, she said that though the present State government’s performance had brought succour to some sections of the society by and large it had failed in fulfilling the expectations of the people.

While the DMK government was politicising the NEET, it had not fulfilled its election promises especially disbursement of ₹1000 per month to women, she added.

“We have to wait for the results as almost all parties are in the fray”, was her reply to a query on the winning prospects of DMDK in the urban local body elections.