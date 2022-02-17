Tiruchirapalli

Civic poll candidate dies in Thanjavur

T.M. Anusuya, 65. of Gandhi Nagar, Ayyampettai, who was the DMK candidate for Ward 9 in Ayyampettai Town Panchayat, died on Thursday. According to sources, the DMK nominee swooned while canvassing in the ward in the morning. Party cadre, who were with her, took her to a nearby hospital, where was declared ‘brought dead’.


