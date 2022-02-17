Civic poll candidate dies in Thanjavur
T.M. Anusuya, 65. of Gandhi Nagar, Ayyampettai, who was the DMK candidate for Ward 9 in Ayyampettai Town Panchayat, died on Thursday. According to sources, the DMK nominee swooned while canvassing in the ward in the morning. Party cadre, who were with her, took her to a nearby hospital, where was declared ‘brought dead’.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.