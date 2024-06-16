Civic organisations, business establishments to be roped in for maintenance of ponds and parks in Mayiladuthurai

The Mayiladuthurai district administration plans to rope in the civic organisations and local business establishments to maintain the 12 ponds and six parks in Mayiladuthurai town, which were recently restored after a long period.

On Saturday, a meeting was held in the district collectorate involving civic organisations and others, organised by District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi. Soon, the district administration is likely to sign memoranda of understandings (MoUs) with these organisations, covering maintenance, cleanliness, tree plantations, water supply, and the opening and closing of parks and ponds.

“The district administration’s initiative is a dream of Mayiladuthurai residents who have longed to see its ponds come alive again. We believe that civic organisations, including NGOs, will take the best care of these ponds. Members of the public should cooperate with the district administration’s initiative to care for our ponds and natural resources,” said A. Appar Sundaram, a social activist who has submitted several petitions related to pond maintenance.

“Twelve ponds in the town were taken up for restoration about three years ago at a cost of ₹15 crore under the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT). Seven renovated ponds were declared open in March this year and five more ponds are ready for inauguration and are expected to be opened soon. Similarly, five parks have been declared open in the town, with one more park expected to be opened soon,” said Municipal Commissioner A. Shankar.

“The town has 83 ponds and through government schemes, we have revived 12 ponds. We are planning to create footpaths around the ponds for walking purposes. Interactions with civic organisations and the local business community were positive as they take pride in maintaining local resources. We initially proposed MoUs for one year, but the civic organisations are requesting the term to be increased to three years. Final arrangements for the MoUs will be completed soon,” District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, told The Hindu.