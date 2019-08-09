Civic body writes to residents on RWH structures

Close on the heels of taking up a survey to assess the rainwater harvesting structures in the city, the Tiruchi Corporation on Thursday launched a drive to send letters to city residents urging them to create rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures on their premises.

The Corporation plans to send the letters to 2.20 lakh property owners, including households and commercial establishments in the city, urging them to conserve rainwater. The letters were being sent in association with the Department of Posts. On Thursday, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran handed over the first batch of letters to A. Thomas Lourduraj, Director of Postal Services, Central Region, Tiruchi.

The Corporation has already formed special teams to carry out a survey on the existing rainwater harvesting structures.

Corporation Revenue Assistants and Junior Engineers and other field officials are involved in the exercise. The teams will assess whether the RWH structures are functional and, if not, will request the property owners to revive the structures.