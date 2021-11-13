Civic body undertakes temporary measures to drain water

Water has started receding from low-lying areas on Vayalur Road and in Woraiyur which were inundated due to heavy discharge in the Koraiyar and Kudamuritti earlier this week.

The Tiruchi corporation has carved out pathways for the water in accordance with its natural flow patterns. Earthmovers owned by the civic body, with the help of additional equipment, were pressed into service since Friday, officials said.

Residents of these areas had complained that while the water began to recede, slush, stench and uneven pathways were left behind. Speaking to The Hindu, residents of Wins Anbu Avenue in Woraiyur said that they had taken matters into their own hands prior to the intervention of the civic body. “We had begun looking for empty plots and drainage channels. Fear of contracting infections was a big concern,” K. Prasad, a resident, said.

The localities in Woraiyur did not have a proper road leading to their places of residence and had flattened it out all on their own. Now, they do not have the wherewithal to do it again, they say. “The main road is well-paved. The streets are all gravel and sand that we paid for. For my street alone, we used 30 loads of sand, now we cannot afford it,” a former advocate who resides in Linga Nagar said. The district administration must draw up a clear plan to avoid such incidents from occurring again, he said.

A senior corporation official said that the low-lying areas were inundated as there was a sudden increase in the flow of water in the Koraiyar and Kudamuritti. The civic body is drawing up plans for more concrete measures such as constructing a retaining wall and well-planned drainage system. The official said that the existing drainage channels serve the purpose, but in such emergencies, a clear way for the water to drain out is required. Once the temporary measures are completed, they would discuss and plan it, he added.