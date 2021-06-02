Civic body to widen Konakarai Road

Tiruchi Corporation has decided to widen the existing Konakarai Road, running along Kudamuritti canal, from Woraiyur to Tiruchi-Karur highway in the city so that the road could cater to more traffic, especially four wheelers.

The decision had been taken based on the instruction of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, who visited the spot a few days ago.

The proposal, which was seen as an attempt to reduce the volume of traffic on Karur Bypass Road, is expected to receive widespread appreciation from residents of the city particularly those living in Woraiyur. They had been urging the civic body to develop the road for long. They are of the view that it will help motorists, particularly from Woraiyur, to use Konakarai Road to reach Chathram Bus Stand and nearby areas instead of travelling via Karur Bypass Road.

The Konakarai Road, which is under utilised for several years, is being projected as an alternative to Karur Bypass Road.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that the Karur Bypass Road had become one of the most used roads in Tiruchi. It had been handling a large number of vehicles. There was a need to reduce the volume of vehicles. It could be possible if there was an alternative road and widening of Konakarai Road was a good option.

He said a section of two-wheeler riders had started using Konakarai Road. If it was developed, it would eventually develop Woraiyur too. There were some encroachments on the road in Woraiyur and plans were on to relocate them.