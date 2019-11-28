Civic body to take over unclaimed sites

Tiruchi Corporation has announced that private land found in a state of neglect with no information of ownership will be reclaimed by the civic body for its own purposes.

In an attempt to ensure that private lands are well-maintained, the corporation has identified 8,528 plots across the four zones under its limits .

It is in the process of erecting notice boards stating that if the owner does not respond, the land would be taken over by the civic body. “There are empty sites across the city which are lying in a neglected state for years. We are unaware of ownership of many such sites," said Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian.

Mr. Sivasubramanian has issued a warning to all landowners stating that if they do not clean and maintain their land within a stipulated one month, it would be taken away legally under Corporation by-laws.

“These unclaimed lands are where all mosquitoes breed, garbage is thrown and the area becomes a hotbed for diseases. To avoid this, the corporation will take up the land and use it as a microcomposting yard, a park or entertainment feature or even something under the Smart City Scheme," he said.