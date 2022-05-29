Civic body to implement plastic ban more vigorously in Tiruchi from June 1

Tiruchi Corporation has made it clear that there would be no compromise on enforcing the ban on single-use plastics in the city from June 1.

The tough stand of the Corporation has been conveyed to trade bodies, forums, hotels, eateries and other entities. They have been told that they should discourage sale of single use plastic carry bags or using them for making parcels of food items.

“We have found that several traders and restaurants continue to sell or use banned plastic bags. They have been directed to stop the practice immediately. The ban on plastics will be implemented in letter and in spirit from June 1,” said M. Anbazhagan, Mayor.

He said the indiscriminate use of plastic items such as carry bags, cups, flags, plates, unwoven bags and teacups had been found on roads, open drainages, canals and water bodies. It not only affected the flow of sewage but also posed a threat to the environment. Considering the dangerous consequences to society and the environment, the State government banned the use of single-use plastics. No one was permitted to produce or possess the banned plastics in the city limit. Similarly, the traders should not have any stock nor sell the banned plastic materials to retailers.

The continued use of the banned plastics for packing by traders, vegetable vendors, meat sellers, eateries, restaurants and fruit merchants has prompted the latest initiative by the corporation.

Mr. Anbazhagan said health officials had been instructed to take action against those selling or possessing the banned plastic bags. They would carry out surprise raids to book violators. The trade bodies and forums had been urged to prevail upon their members to shun the practice.

“We appreciate that a section of traders and residents have switched over to cloth bags. The idea is to make the city 100% plastic free”, he said.