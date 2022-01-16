Civic body to get strict in enforcing COVID-19 norms

Public complacency a cause for concern

As the Pongal festival season comes to a close, the Tiruchi Corporation plans to crack the whip on those not wearing facemasks and following COVID-19 protocol. Over the last fortnight, ₹73,000 has been collected from individuals and commercial establishments, senior officials said.

Many leave their masks at home or keep them in their bags, instead of wearing them. The public has no fear of contracting the viral infection, or of paying up a fine anymore.

Despite the increasing number of cases in Tiruchi, the number of deaths reported is low because of which the public is lax, an official said. The people say that they have taken both doses of the infection, and are therefore safe, they do not understand that they could be a carrier of the infection, he added.

The public needs more awareness, K. Muthu, a resident of Thillai Nagar, said. "Authorities are trying to send home the message that mask-wearing is the most important way to protect oneself from the viral infection. But most people are not adhering to it," he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Corporation Commissioner, said that they resumed the collection of fines as the number of fresh cases spiked. Officials are also checking for vaccination certificates of employees and customers at commercial establishments.

A few weeks ago, owners of a sweet shop in the city were fined ₹10,000 for flouting the norms. "We have set up teams in all four zones of the city. They conduct surprise checks and ensure adherence," Mr. Rahuman said.