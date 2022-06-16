Tiruchi Corporation to conduct competitions focusing on waste to wealth concept

June 16, 2022 18:36 IST

As a part its efforts to involve citizens of all walks of life in solid waste management, the Tiruchi Corporation has planned to conduct a competition among schools on designing models for converting “waste to wealth”, a concept, which is gaining focus in recent years.

“Several waste materials have money value. Several of them are being used as raw materials in some industries. Some waste materials can be converted as saleable items. The competition will kindle the interest of the students to design models to convert waste to wealth,” says R. Vaithinathan, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

He told The Hindu that the headmasters of the Corporation schools had been apprised of the importance of educating the students on available concepts and technologies for converting waste into wealth. They could design their own models and the best models would be chosen for awards.

“There are people, who design denim bags from discarded jeans. Some others make use of discarded waste as art and craft. If students develop such skills in the tender age they can become entrepreneurs later on,” Dr. Vaithinathan said.

He said that the competition would be expanded to other schools in the city. The idea was to engage students and teachers in solid waste management. Each school generates biodegradable waste such as meals leftovers, eatables, dry leaves and others. Instead of discarding them, they could be dumped and processed in small pits. The organic manure, produced from the pits, could be used for raising plants in the school gardens. The schools that followed best practices would also be awarded, he said.

Dr. Vaithinathan said segregation of domestic waste into degradable and non-degradable continued to pose challenges. It had been decided to create awareness among the school students on segregating domestic waste in households. Similarly, students would be sensitised on the ill effects of using banned plastics. The headmasters had been asked to ensure plastic-free campuses, he added.