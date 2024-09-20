ADVERTISEMENT

Civic body to collect charges for new UGD connections as per rates fixed in 2021

Published - September 20, 2024 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The civic body hopes to provide 30,000 new underground service connections as per the phase-II of the underground drainage scheme once the trial run is completed

C. Jaisankar

The deposit fixed by the Tiruchi Corporation for the new underground drainage connections and the service fee will be based on the size of properties and will be in force till March 31, 2026. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Tiruchi Corporation has decided to follow the deposit and service fee structure that came into force on April 1, 2021, for providing underground drainage connections.

The deposit for the new connections and service fee will be based on the measures and size of properties.

According to sources, the deposit for the residential connection of the properties less than 500 sq. ft. will be ₹7,500. It is ₹15,000 for commercial and industrial connections. The deposit for the residential properties between 501 sq. ft. and 1,200 sq. ft. will be ₹10,000. The deposit for the commercial and industrial connections will be ₹20,000. If the properties are between 1,201 sq. ft. and 2,400 sq. ft., the households will have to pay ₹12,500 towards deposit. It will be ₹25,000 for the commercial and industrial connections. For the houses measuring above 2,401 sq. ft., the deposit will be ₹15,000. It will be ₹30,000 for commercial and industrial houses.

Similarly, the minimum service fee for the residential underground connection will be ₹100 a month. The service fee for the residential properties above 2,401 sq. ft. will be ₹220 a month. The minimum service fee for the commercial and industrial connections will be ₹300 a month and the maximum fee will be ₹660 a month.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the fee structure, which was given effect from April 1, 2021, would be in force up to March 31, 2026. No changes would be brought in until March 2026. The fee structure would be displayed at the special camp for receiving applications for providing underground service connections on Saturday.

It is estimated that the Corporation would be in a position to provide 30,000 new underground service connections as per the phase-II of the UGD scheme. Once the test run of the UGD system was done, the process of providing new connections would be expedited, the official added. 

