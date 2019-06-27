Civic body to build yatri nivas at Municipal Chathiram

In order to provide affordable accommodation to pilgrims and travelling public, Tiruchi City Corporation plans to build a yatri nivas at Municipal Chathiram on Madurai Road near Mainguard Gate.

The facility will be built under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode at an estimated cost of ₹5.95 crore. The Corporation has identified 2,965 sq m area for building the guesthouse. The yatri nivas will have ground plus two floors with a plinth area of 647 sq m in three blocks.

Administrative sanction for the project has already been issued. As per plan, the successful bidder will invest, build, operate and maintain the yatri nivas at the site owned by the Corporation for a period of 27 years. The Corporation will then take control of the facility.

“The project is aimed at providing better accommodation to the public at affordable rates. It will benefit both tourists and pilgrims,” said N. Ravichandran, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

Forty-two rooms will be constructed at the yatri nivas. In addition to it, there will be two six-bedded dormitories. Parking space will also be provided for buses, cars and two-wheelers. It has been decided to complete the project within 18 months. The Corporation has called for re-tenders to select a technically qualified bidder, he added.