Civic body to appoint consultant to prepare DPR for Srirangam bus terminus

Tiruchi Corporation will soon appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for establishing a new bus terminus in Srirangam.

The bus terminus has been a long-pending demand of the residents of Srirangam and pilgrims visiting Sri Rangathaswami Temple. Over the last 20 years, the Corporation came up with several proposals that ended up only on paper. After a long gap, the civic body has once again initiated steps to set up a bus terminus. It chose a vacant site and took it over from Srirangam Club, having demolished the buildings and sports infrastructure on charge of non-payment of lease. In addition to it, it has planned to use the adjacent Seenivasalu Park to build the terminus.

The civic body has reasoned out that Seenivasalu Park was not earmarked as a park site as part of any layout or extension plan. After the visit of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru to the proposed site, the authorities have expedited the preliminary steps for the project. After levelling the Srirangam Club site, they have begun levelling the park. Besides removing the bushes, a few trees, which were termed as “unproductive” by the authorities, have also been cut.

As per the 2011 census, the population of Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil stands at 1.02 lakh. Around 40,000 pilgrims visit Sri Rangathaswami Temple in Srirangam and Sri Akilandeswari and Jambukeswarar temple in Thiruvanaikoil per day. On an average, Srirangam witnesses visits by pilgrims in 90 vans and 200 cars a day. A total of 81 buses of private companies and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation are operated to Srirangam daily. The total number of trips is 676 per day.

Sources say the two sites would measure up to around 4,316 sq. m.. The proposed site is sufficient to set up a bus terminus with basic facilities for passengers and bus crew. At least 10 buses can make a brief halt at the terminus at any time. An estimated ₹9 crore has been arrived at to set up the bus terminus and private consultants will soon be appointed to study the feasibility and the detailed project report.