Civic body staff test positive

THANJAVUR

A staff of the Health Department of Thanjavur Corporation is said to have tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

The infected person, a resident of Keezhavasal area from where a handful of people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is working in the civic body’s health wing. Four days ago he was sent on deputation to the Greater Chennai Corporation for the COVID-19 containment exercises carried out in Chennai, along with his colleagues. However, he fell ill on reaching Chennai and was immediately sent back to Thanjavur.

On his arrival at Thanjavur, blood and swab samples were taken from him and on testing, the results turned positive. Hence, he was admitted to the COVID-19 Special Ward at the Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

As a fallout of this development, the Thanjavur Corporation authorities have made arrangements for special COVID-19 test for its employees hailing from the Keezhavasal area in order to prevent the spreading of the virus.