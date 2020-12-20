Civic body sneaked in workers at night, say residents

TIRUCHI

They do not want a micro-compost yard in their locality

Residents of Fathima Nagar near Vekkaliamman Kovil in Woraiyur staged a protest on Sunday against construction of a microcompost yard in their locality.

The residents claimed that the land where the microcompost yard was coming up was originally alloted for a recreation park.

They held a demonstration at the site of construction where workers of the civic body had dug up the ground overnight.

“They thought that we would not know if they did it at night. We have been demanding basic facilities for over two years, and the civic body has paid no heed. Why must such a yard be made here when there are no roads, lights and any basic facilities?” they asked.

The residents said they submitted several petitions to the district administration and local ministers seeking relaying of roads after underground drainage connections were given, police beat, streets lights and other needs, but in vain.

The stealthy ways of the civic body irked the residents. “Should they not approach the residents' welfare association? We have written many petitions demanding a park in the very spot they plan to construct the compost yard,” another resident said.

The protesters relented and withdrew their protest after police intervened and civic officials promised to consider their demands.