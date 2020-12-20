Civic body sneaked in workers at night, say residents

Residents of Fathima Nagar near Vekkaliamman Kovil in Woraiyur staged a protest on Sunday against construction of a microcompost yard in their locality.
The residents claimed that the land where the microcompost yard was coming up was originally alloted for a recreation park.
They held a demonstration at the site of construction where workers of the civic body had dug up the ground overnight.
“They thought that we would not know if they did it at night. We have been demanding basic facilities for over two years, and the civic body has paid no heed. Why must such a yard be made here when there are no roads, lights and any basic facilities?” they asked.
The residents said they submitted several petitions to the district administration and local ministers seeking relaying of roads after underground drainage connections were given, police beat, streets lights and other needs, but in vain.
The stealthy ways of the civic body irked the residents. “Should they not approach the residents' welfare association? We have written many petitions demanding a park in the very spot they plan to construct the compost yard,” another resident said.
The protesters relented and withdrew their protest after police intervened and civic officials promised to consider their demands.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath