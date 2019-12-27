Civic body slaps fine

TIRUCHI
Corporation officials seized banned plastics and slapped fines on shop owners in the K. Abhishekapuram zone in the city during an inspection on Friday morning.
The officials visited 250 shops in Woraiyur, EVR Road, Thennur, Crawford, and Edaimalaipatti Pudur and seized nearly 150 kg of single-use plastics from 40 shops. A total fine of ₹56,000 has been levied on the defaulters. R. Vinoth, Assistant Commissioner, Sanitation Officer R. Elangovan and sanitation inspectors conducted the inspections.
The civic body, aiming to be 'Plastic-Free Tiruchi', is working towards abolishing the usage of banned plastic. A total of three tonnes of plastics has been seized since January 2019.
“Regular awareness programmes highlighting the ill effects of plastics, including health hazards, are being conducted. Plastics also pollute waterbodies,” a senior official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.