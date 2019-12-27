Civic body slaps fine

TIRUCHI

Corporation officials seized banned plastics and slapped fines on shop owners in the K. Abhishekapuram zone in the city during an inspection on Friday morning.

The officials visited 250 shops in Woraiyur, EVR Road, Thennur, Crawford, and Edaimalaipatti Pudur and seized nearly 150 kg of single-use plastics from 40 shops. A total fine of ₹56,000 has been levied on the defaulters. R. Vinoth, Assistant Commissioner, Sanitation Officer R. Elangovan and sanitation inspectors conducted the inspections.

The civic body, aiming to be 'Plastic-Free Tiruchi', is working towards abolishing the usage of banned plastic. A total of three tonnes of plastics has been seized since January 2019.

“Regular awareness programmes highlighting the ill effects of plastics, including health hazards, are being conducted. Plastics also pollute waterbodies,” a senior official said.