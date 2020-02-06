Tiruchirapalli

Civic body sends tax notices via post

more-in

The Tiruchi City Corporation has begun issuing notices to residents for the payment of property taxes through post. The civic body has requested the cooperation of the Department of Posts to ensure that the notices are delivered to all residents.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner, said that the initiative was taken as residents complained of not receiving notices. “There needs to be a foolproof method to issue important documents and communication. Many residents complain of not being informed,” he said. Several such residents have flagged these concerns with various officials of the civic body. To keep it in check we have handed over the notices to the Head Post Office which has already begun dispatching them, he added.

A total of 3 lakh notices have been handed over and will reach residents across the city in a few days, Mr. Sivasubramanian said. “It is the duty of the civic body to ensure that the notices are sent. Taking the help of the postal department is a step in that direction,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 8:33:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/civic-body-sends-tax-notices-via-post/article30754214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY