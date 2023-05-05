Civic body seeks transfer of Amma Mandapam Road from State Highway

May 05, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has sent a proposal to the State Highway Department seeking the transfer of operation and maintenance of Amma Mandapam Road in Srirangam.

The two-km stretch from Mambazhasalai to Rajagopuram is under the control of the State Highway Department. Thanks to the ever-increasing arrival of pilgrims to Sri Rangathanswamy Temple in Srirangam, the road has emerged as one of the busiest roads. A sheltered footpath for pilgrims was erected along the road when former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa represented the Srirangam constituency after being elected from here in 2011.

The foothpath, which was maintained well initially, has suffered extensive damages at various places. The roof has been damaged. Though there were demands to carry out repairs by the residents and pilgrims, the Tiruchi Corporation could not do it as the shelter was under the control of the State Highway.

Considering the importance of providing facilities for the pilgrims , the Corporation has urged the State Highway to hand over the Amma Mandapam road to the civic body.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu, development plans could be executed if the road was under the control of the civic body.