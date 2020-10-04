Civic body seeks help in sterilisation of street dogs

TIRUCHI

04 October 2020 21:37 IST

The Tiruchi Corporation has invited non-governmental organisations with relevant certification from Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to help in sterilisation of street dogs in the city.

The special Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre, set up by the civic body, can be used for the purpose, a press release said.

Non-governmental organisations interested in the sterilisation drive can submit a letter to Tiruchi Corporation on or before October 16, 2020.

The drive will begin as soon as a non-governmental organisation is chosen for the purpose, the press release said.

The Animal Birth Control Centre at Konakkarai, which was set up at a cost of ₹90 lakh, has facilities to neuter up to 30 canines a day and the service will resume in the city soon, it added.