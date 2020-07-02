Civic body scales up contact tracing

With as many as 155 active COVID-19 cases within the city, authorities have scaled up testing within containment zones and contact tracing. While the City Corporation tested market vendors, health officials have also lifted samples from police officials.

S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner, said that 42 samples were lifted from vendors at the Madhuram Grounds on Wednesday after a patient who tested positive had said that he had purchased vegetables from there.

“We are focusing on minute details as one could have contracted the infection within minutes of exposure. Contact tracing, especially in crowded areas of the city, is difficult, but we are doing it with utmost care,” he said.

On Thursday morning, however, rumours spread that 50 vendors of the Madhuram ground market tested positive, causing much distress among vendors. “A news channel flashed the information and since then, we have had no customers,” a vendor said. “So far none of the vendors have tested positive. Because of these rumours, their business is hit during these difficult times,” a senior official of the City Corporation said.

Meanwhile, health officials lifted a total of 50 samples from the Fort Law & Order and All-Women Police Stations after a policeman from the L&O station tested positive on Wednesday. “There has been a sudden increase in cases in the Srirangam zone. To ensure that we are all safe, a test was taken on Thursday and the results are awaited,” a police official said.

The inspector at the All-Women Police Station said that once all 50 people, including office assistants and other personnel, were tested, Zinc and Vitamin tablets were given to boost immunity. “The stations were disinfected and sanitisers have been kept at various locations,” she said.

Meanwhile, Collector S. Sivarasu in a letter to the Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management and Mitigation said that as on Thursday, there were 12 containment zones in Tiruchi, all within the city limit.

The letter encloses details of the containment zones, including total number of houses in each zone and its population. In Srirangam zone, six localities- Boi Thoppu and Vellai Vethalai Road with six cases each, Kallar Street with five cases, Nadu Guzilli Street with 12 cases, Boologanathar Koil Street with six cases and Takkar Chathiram Lane with 11 cases are containment zones. Jinnah Street with 12 cases and Varaganeri with 11 cases are the containment areas in Ariyamangalam zone.

In Ponmalai zone, K. K. Nagar Old Police Quarters has three cases, Police Quarters has seven and Kavibharathi Nagar has six cases. In K. Abishekapuram zone, Thillai Nagar 11th Cross is the only containment area with six cases.