Civic body ropes in NIT to study drinking water supply augmentation plan

The Tiruchi City Corporation has roped in the services of the National Institute of Technology (NIT-T) to study the stability of pumping station at Ayyalamman bathing ghat so as to carry out works to augment water supply.

It is one among the components of ₹50 crore drinking water augmentation plan, which is being executed by the Corporation under the Smart City Initiative. The civic body has proposed to rejuvenate the collector well at the pumping station at Ayyalamman bathing ghat in the Cauvery riverbed by drilling additional borewells around it. It is expected that if the rejuvenation work is completed, the collector well will yield about 15 MLD of water a day.

A Coimbatore based company, which has bagged the contract, has mobilised machinery to execute the project. However, apprehension has been raised in some quarters that the concrete structured pumping station might face the pressure of heavy drilling when the work is executed. Hence, the Corporation has involved a team of expert of NIT to study the stability of the existing structure.

Sources in the Corporation told The Hindu that a team of experts had made a spot inspection at Ayyalamman bathing ghat and studied the functioning of the pumping stations. Focus of the inspection was on the plan to drill borewells without affecting the existing structure from the impact of vibration and other aspects. The team had been asked to submit the report as early as possible.

Sources added that the water augmentation work would be carried out as per the stability certificate and the ways and means to be suggested by the NIT team. Similarly, the collector well at Periyar Nagar in Kambarasampettai had also been included in the drinking water augmentation plan. However, it was suggested that it was not possible to carry out work as of now due to good storage of water on the upper stream of Kambarasampettai check dam across the Cauvery river. The possibility of opening of the Mettur dam on June 12 had also to be taken into consideration. However, it had been decided to start the water augmentation work at Ayyalamman bathing ghat as early as possible as the exiting flow of water in the Cauvery might not hinder the work much. Drilling of bores could be completed within the second week of June.