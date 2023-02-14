Civic body revives proposal to shift pavement traders around Teppakulam

February 14, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has once again revived the plan to shift all pavement traders, including Burma (now Myanmar) repatriates, around Teppakulam and Singarathope to Yanaikulam ground.

There were hardly any pavement shops around Teppakulam attached to Sri Thayumanavaswamy Temple in the city till about 40 years ago. But pavement traders began to encroach on the road space around Teppakulam only after the Burma repatriates were allotted shops on a humanitarian basis. The pavement traders initially used the space to set up shops only during Deepavali season. It later on became a regular phenomenon.

There are tenants, who have rented out shops of the Corporation by violating the agreement to secondary tenants. Similarly, there are shop owners on N.S.B Road and Big Bazaar Street, who generate income, by allowing the pavement traders to use the public road space in front of their shops. The practice has literally shrunk the carriage space by half, thereby making it difficult for shoppers to move freely.

Several attempts were made in the past to remove them. The Corporation came out with proposals to shift them by giving alternative sites. But all of them ended in failure as the traders thwarted the attempts by resorting to protests and sometimes by invoking political pressure.

The Corporation, after analysing various issues in detail, has now come out with a concrete proposal to shift all pavement traders on NSB Road, Singarathope, Big Bazaar Street and traders around Teppakulam to Yanaikulam, which has about 27,000 sq.ft. of open space.

As per the proposal, each trader will be given 64 sq.ft. The space will be allotted by lots. However, the Corporation will not spend money on raising buildings on the space. It is for the allotted traders to create the needed infrastructure.

A Corporation official told The Hindu that data on number of pavement traders around Teppakulam, NSB Road and Singarathope had been collected. The process of providing alternative sites to the pavement traders would begin soon. The allotted traders would have to pay the deposit and rent to the Corporation. The traders had sought the Corporation to increase the area of each shop to 80 sq.ft. A final decision on the demand would be taken soon. Once they were relocated, no pavement traders would be allowed on NSB Road, he said.