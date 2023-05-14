Civic body revives Golden Rock drinking water scheme

May 14, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has revived the defunct pumping station of the erstwhile Golden Rock Drinking Water Supply Scheme to supply water to the five added wards in Tiruverumbur and Kattur areas.

The pumping station located on the riverbed of the Cauvery near Ayyalamman bathing ghat was a major drinking water scheme for the erstwhile Golden Rock municipality residents. It had the capacity to pump 27 million litres of water a day (MLD). The scheme began to lose its importance since the State government formed Tiruchi Corporation by merging Golden Rock and Srirangam municipalities with the Tiruchi municipality.

Since the drinking water scheme encountered frequent technical snags, the Tiruchi Corporation abandoned the scheme about 12 years ago. It supplied water to the residents of Golden Rock through its other sources in the riverbed of the Cauvery.

It was during the same period five wards were added to the Tiruchi Corporation through the delimitation process in 2011. The Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) Board was supplying water to the residents of the added areas till then. Aimed at supplying 135 litres of water to every resident in wards 61 to 65, the Corporation designed a new scheme in 2015 and began the constriction works in 2016. Though the civic body completed about 75 % of the works, it is yet to complete the construction of pumping station work on the riverbed of the Cauvery near Melur. It is expected that it would take at least six more months to complete the works.

Considering the importance of ensuring drinking water to the residents of newly added areas, the Corporation has renovated the defunct Golden Rock drinking water scheme.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that five MLD of water was being drawn a day from the collector well of the Golden Rock scheme. The entire quantum of water was supplied to the residents of Tiruverumbur, Kattur and its adjoining areas. In addition to it, the TWAD supplied five MLD. The system would continue until the completion of the pumping station work near Melur.