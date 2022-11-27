Civic body resumes supply of drinking water to areas affected by contamination

November 27, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Four days after the detection of contamination water supplied through drinking water pipelines in some areas of Cantonment in the city, the Tiruchi Corporation has resumed the water supply.

The issue came to light after residents of State Bank Officer’s Colony, Lawsons Road, Reynolds Road, and the nearby areas noticed a bad stench emanating from the drinking water supplied to them last Sunday. After verifying that sewage water had got mixed with the drinking water supplied to them, the residents and the flat dwellers hurriedly emptied their overhead tanks and the sumps by engaging workers. While a section of them switched over to the bore water, others filled up water tanks by buying water from the private suppliers.

The Corporation authorities later detected a mix of sewage with drinking water at a joint near the junction of Reynolds Road and Lawsons Road. The breakage of pipelines by an earthmover while carrying out underground drainage work was said to have caused the issue. Mayor M. Anbazhagan, who inspected the spot, engaged a team of workers to set right the issue. While carrying out the restoration works, the workers detected a similar damage to the pipeline at another location close by.

It took nearly four days to solve the issue. The workers had to flush out the contaminated water from the pipelines of affected areas and the sewage from the pipelines. After ensuring that the contaminated water had been pumped out, the Corporation resumed the drinking water supply to the affected areas.

Mr. Anbazhagan told The Hindu that the issue had been solved, after a re-check of the spots of pipelines breakage. All precautionary measures had been taken before the resumption of water supply.

However, a section of residents of the affected has chosen to wait for a few more days to tap the supply of drinking water. They say that there are chances of particles of sewage in the pipelines. It will take at least a few days for the pipeline to get cleaned up fully.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that the officials had been asked to carry out water chlorination as a precautionary measure. The residents had been advised to drink boiled water.