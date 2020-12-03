Civic body readies for action

TIRUCHI

03 December 2020

Residents need not worry, says Corporation Commissioner

The Tiruchi Corporation is gearing up to handle the situation as heavy rainfall lashed the city on Thursday.

The civic body has designated 10 officers on special duty in each zone, Srirangam, K. Abishekapuram, Golden Rock and Ariyamangalam, to monitor the areas and rush if a street needs to be cleared, or if a clogged stormwater drain causes inundation, or any such emergencies, S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner told The Hindu.

The civic body has on standby 12 motors, lorries, two earth movers, power saws and other necessary equipment. “Despite rain throughout the day, we have not had any serious complaints so far,” he said.

The authorities have begun a drive to clean up nearly 43 km of stormwater drains ahead of the monsoon. A total of 10,000 kg of bleaching powder and lime powder are also ready, while nearly 2,000 sandbags have been arranged for.

Schools have been kept ready to accomodate residents of low-lying. Residents need not worry as the civic body is prepared to handle the rain. Residents may contact their respective zonal offices in case of emergency situations, he added.