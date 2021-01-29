Civic body puts up new signage across city

Travellers to the city will soon see bright new signage erected by the Tiruchi Corporation to guide them to their destinations. The civic body is utilising funds from the Smart Cities Mission to set up the signage in various important landmarks and junctions in the city.
In an attempt to assist travellers and tourists, the civic body has drawn up a plan, worth ₹4.15 crore to set up well-lit signboards showing directions to important locations, including Rockfort, Central Bus Stand, District Collectorate among others. The boards are part of the work to create smart roads across the city, senior officials of the civic body said.
A contractor, based in Pudukottai has been roped in for the work where five large signboards of 20-metre width and five of 15-metre width will be installed. Two such boards have been installed at the Salai Road - Karur Bypass Road junction. Eleven ‘way-finding’ signboards of a smaller size, four city-guide maps, 1,300 median markers, 980 cautionary boards and 275 road name boards are also planned.
The work is being done as part of the Area Based Development project of the Smart Cities Mission in the city and is focussed on a seven-kilometre radius of the Rockfort. The work would be completed in a month, senior officials of the civic body told The Hindu.
