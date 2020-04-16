Civic body purchases three spray gun machines

The Tiruchi Corporation has purchased three large spray gun machines to spray disinfectants at public places in important locations across the city, including the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

One spray gun, mounted on a truck owned by the civic body began spraying at the GH premises on Thursday morning. Three machines have been purchased by the civic body each worth ₹3.5 lakh from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Ranipet.

District Collector S. Sivarasu inaugurated the machines and said that it would be deployed in places where people frequent during lockdown. “This will include the GH, ration shops and markets,” he said.

S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner, said that the machines had been purchased to ease the burden on the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The disinfectant sprays can each hold up to 1,000 litres of disinfectant solution, he said. “We have got a large supply of Sodium Hypochlorite solution from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Limited. The solution, commonly used as a disinfectant is being sprayed across the city,” he said. One of the three sprayers was deployed on Thursday while the other two will be used across the city from Friday onwards, he added.